From the U19 World Cup to full international honours

About us

This website is operated by England and Wales Cricket Board Limited (the ECB) as part of its network of sites and subsites (together, the ECB Websites).

The ECB and what it does

The ECB is the governing body for cricket in England and Wales and is responsible for the growth and participation in cricket from grass roots level all the way through to the professional game and is behind a number of initiatives to help fans get involved including:

Data protection compliance

Unless stated otherwise, the ECB is the data controller in respect of all personal data collected on the ECB Websites which means that we are responsible for ensuring that we do so in full compliance with data protection and all other related privacy laws.

This Privacy Policy explains what information is collected about you, how it is used, and the steps taken to ensure that it is kept secure. We also explain your rights and how to contact us.

Additional privacy information

Additional privacy terms, which form part of this Privacy Policy, apply to personal data and use of, certain ECB Websites and services. Please click on the relevant link(s) below to view the additional terms:



Links to other websites

Please note, ECB Websites may contain links to other websites (such as those of advertisers or our partners) that are not controlled by us, or our service providers. These links are provided for your convenience. We are only responsible for our own privacy practices and our security of ECB Websites. We recommend that you check the privacy and security policies and procedures of each and every other website that you visit.

Children

If you are under 13, you will either need to ask your parent or guardian to register you for any ECB services or will need the permission of your parent or guardian before the bookings and purchases can be made. We may require your parent or guardian to confirm that they have given permission. We may ask for their contact details so that we can check that they have done so and may carry out checks to confirm that the details you have given us are correct.

If you are under 13, we will normally only send newsletters and offers and opportunities to you if your parent or guardian has given consent to them being sent. Your parents / guardians 13 can change their mind at any time (see ‘Newsletters, Offers and Opportunities’ below).

VIEW OUR CHILD-FRIENDLY PRIVACY POLICY.

The information we collect and it's sources

In order to provide the goods or services you request, we will obtain details including:

contact details of those subscribing or registering for services, placing orders or making bookings and, where you do any of these things on behalf of another person we may require their contact details as well

of those subscribing or registering for services, placing orders or making bookings and, where you do any of these things on behalf of another person we may require their contact details as well date of birth for example, where the service you require has age related restrictions or for verification purposes

for example, where the service you require has age related restrictions or for verification purposes supporting information other information that is relevant to the goods or services you request such as photo ID information for accreditations, clothing size for purchases of kit or other clothing items, dietary requirements where you are attending an event where refreshments are provided, allergy information or treatment that may need to be given to help those attending events. Details of the particular support information needed will normally be shown on the particular ECB Website for the goods or service you require.

other information that is relevant to the goods or services you request such as photo ID information for accreditations, clothing size for purchases of kit or other clothing items, dietary requirements where you are attending an event where refreshments are provided, allergy information or treatment that may need to be given to help those attending events. Details of the particular support information needed will normally be shown on the particular ECB Website for the goods or service you require. gender / disability / ethnicity information to enable us to ensure we meet our social inclusion and anti-discrimination responsibilities. We do not always ask for this and will only do so where we consider it relevant

to enable us to ensure we meet our social inclusion and anti-discrimination responsibilities. We do not always ask for this and will only do so where we consider it relevant feedback and survey responses we receive from you and others

Where we obtain information

In most cases we will obtain information directly from you (or from someone who requests goods or services for you on your behalf) or the device you use to communicate with us. The information will be obtained through ECB Websites, telephone conversations, emails and written and verbal communications (including blogs and social media interactions) and from records of the goods and services provided to you. Some of this information may be obtained from the service providers we use such as ticket operators.

We may supplement the information that you provide with other information that we obtain from our dealings with you (such as tickets you have purchased, newsletters you have subscribed to, events you or someone you book for have attended, achievements in cricket and details from other ECB services you have signed up for, use or have used such as Play-Cricket and We Are England Supporters) or which we receive from other organisations, such as other cricket organisations, sponsors or commercial partners.

Information about other people

If you provide information to us about any person other than yourself, you must ensure that they understand how their information will be used and that you are authorised to disclose it to us, and to consent to its use on their behalf, before doing so.

IP addresses

In order to understand how users use ECB Websites and our services and the things they are interested in, we may collect your Internet Protocol addresses (also known as IP addresses). Your IP address is a unique address that computer devices (such as PCs, tablets and smartphones) use to identify themselves and in order to communicate with other devices in the network.

Cookies

In common with many other website operators, we may use standard technology called 'cookies' on ECB Websites. Cookies are small pieces of information that are stored by your browser on your computer's hard drive and they are used to record how you navigate ECB Websites on each visit.

Our cookies are used to enable us to develop ECB Websites and to enable you to properly navigate it. We use cookies to collect personal information to enable us to reflect our users interests and by noting who has seen which pages, properties and advertisements (including ‘click throughs’ from emails), how frequently particular pages are visited and to enable us to determine the most popular areas of ECB Websites. We may use cookies to enrich your experience of using ECB Websites by allowing us to tailor what you see to what we have learned about your preferences during your visits to our sites. Sometimes we may use services of third parties and they may use cookies on our behalf in order to provide their services.

The cookies we use can be found here

Preventing use of cookies

Most browsers automatically accept cookies, but you can usually change your browser to prevent cookies being stored. With experience, you can usually choose to switch off all cookies or to allow only certain ‘trusted’ sites to place cookies.

For further information on cookies and Flash cookies and how to switch them off see the Information Commissioner’s website at www.ico.gov.uk or visit www.allaboutcookies.org or www.aboutcookies.org .



Tracking technology

Occasionally, we may use digital tracking (usually in a cookie) on ECB Websites or in emails we send to you. We use these to ensure you receive appropriate information and do not receive multiple communications about the same thing (such as ticketing offers) from different cricket related organisations.

Preventing use of tracking technologies

If you stop cookies, this will normally stop any tracking from the website. Where we plan to use tracking technology, we will ask for your consent.



How we will use your information

All personal information that we obtain about you and/or any other person whose details you provide will be recorded, used, and protected by us in accordance with current data protection legislation, our TERMS OF USE for the relevant ECB Website and any other terms and conditions that are relevant to the goods or services you request and this Privacy Policy. We will primarily use the personal information for:

for registration and general administration (including verification and security checking), creating and administering login credentials and access controls for online services

to provide the goods and services you request from us (including helping you with any specific needs you or others in your group may have)

to communicate with you in the event that any goods or services requested are unavailable or if there is a query or problem with your requests

to ensure a safe environment for the enjoyment of cricket events and activities

for record keeping purposes

market research. to carry out market research so that we can improve the goods and services we offer

to carry out market research so that we can improve the goods and services we offer service development. for research purposes and to enable us to understand requirements and develop cricket related services

for research purposes and to enable us to understand requirements and develop cricket related services social inclusion. to keep under review equal opportunities within cricket or ethnicity information to enable us to monitor and ensure compliance with anti-discrimination policies or to comply with our obligations to Sport England

to keep under review equal opportunities within cricket or ethnicity information to enable us to monitor and ensure compliance with anti-discrimination policies or to comply with our obligations to Sport England to track and analyse activity on ECB Websites and to understand the interests and views of fans and customers

getting to know you. to create an individual profile for you so that we can enhance your user experience, to understand and respect your preferences and to provide newsletters and details of relevant offers and opportunities where you have agreed to receive them

Consent and lawful processing of personal data

The legal basis for the collection and processing of your personal data is:

for administration and service delivery: that it is necessary to fulfil the contract that you are going to enter into or have entered into with us

that it is necessary to fulfil the contract that you are going to enter into or have entered into with us for dealing with medical needs: that you have given your explicit consent or, in serious cases that it is in your vital interests to help you

that you have given your explicit consent or, in serious cases that it is in your vital interests to help you for direct marketing: that you have given your consent

that you have given your consent for equality and inclusion: that you have given your explicit consent by answering the question

that you have given your explicit consent by answering the question in all other cases: that it is necessary for our legitimate interests which are to encourage participation in cricket and this does not prejudice or harm your rights and freedoms

Disclosing your personal information

In order to provide our products and services, we may, occasionally, appoint other organisations to carry out some of the processing activities on our behalf. These may include, for example, technology hosts, printing companies and mailing houses. In these circumstances, we will ensure that personal information is properly protected and that it is only used in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

We may pass relevant personal information to match venues, First Class Cricket Counties, County Cricket Boards, Clubs and Leagues for cricket administration and research purposes where we believe this is appropriate to the service you require or to enable them to understand player, fan and customer activity and to develop cricket related services.

Use of your personal information at events

In order to provide and administer events, we will provide relevant details to those running and specific sessions you attend. We will also use your information to ensure compliance with Ground Regulations (where appropriate) and to make any required security checks in order to ensure a safe environment for you and others to enjoy cricket.

Payment information

The payment card information you provide will only be available to the payment provider. This will not be available to the ECB.

Cricket organisations

As the national governing body for cricket, the ECB has relationships with other cricket related organisations such as First Class Cricket Counties, County Cricket Boards, cricket clubs and cricket leagues (each a Cricket Organisation) and some of the goods and services available on or through ECB Websites are provided by those Cricket Organisations. Each Cricket Organisation has its own privacy practices and you should check that you are satisfied with them before you provide any personal information to them.

You can view an up-to-date list of CRICKET ORGANISATIONS by clicking the link.

ECB partner programme

The ECB, CRICKET ORGANISATIONS and ECB SPONSORS & PARTNERS would like to contact you and/or any person whose information you provide to us to invite you to enjoy other products and services (where you have agreed to us sending an invitation), to provide newsletters and to tell you and/or them about offers and opportunities that are available and about a range of other initiatives in a number of ways, including by post, text message, email or, for relevant services, push notification, personalised on-screen messages and social media. Details of how to opt-in to or opt-out of receiving newsletters and details of offers are on relevant pages of the ECB Websites, in relevant forms you complete and/or in the electronic message you receive.

Preferences / Subscribe / Unsubscribe

You and any other person whose information you have provided to us can change your/their mind about whether you wish to receive details of offers and opportunities at any time by using any of the methods shown below (see the section ‘How to contact us’ below) or by following the instructions with each offer you/they receive.

Security

We take the security of personal information seriously. We employ security technology, including firewalls, and Secure Socket Layers to safeguard information and have procedures in place to ensure that our paper and computer systems and databases are protected against unauthorised disclosure, use, loss and damage.

We only use third party service providers where we are satisfied that they provide adequate security for your personal data.

Monitoring

We may monitor or record telephone calls for security purposes and to improve the quality of the services we provide to you.

Data retention

We will normally keep your personal data for two years unless we say otherwise in the privacy notice you are given. If, after this point, you have not taken up any further services, we will keep only minimal personal data about goods or services you have had from us, an outline of any incidents and details of any preferences or consents.

Use of your information outside of Europe

Unless we say otherwise in the privacy notice you are given, we do not transfer personal data outside of the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area other than, potentially, to a few of our service providers based in the United States. Wherever we transfer your personal data outside of the European Economic Area, we will take proper steps to ensure that it is protected in accordance with this Privacy Policy and applicable privacy laws.

If you provide any information to us in relation to tickets or other services for the Cricket World Cup 2019, we may provide details to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is based in Dubai. We will, of course, ensure that your information is transferred securely and in accordance with applicable privacy laws.

Changes to this privacy policy

Privacy laws and practice are constantly developing and we aim to meet high standards. Our policies and procedures are, therefore, under continual review. We may, from time to time, update our security and privacy policies. If we want to make any significant changes in how we will use your personal data we will contact you directly and, if required, seek your consent.

We will ensure ECB Websites have our most up to date policy and suggest that you visit our privacy pages periodically to review our latest version.

Updating and correcting information

You may update or correct your personal information online in relevant membership areas or by contacting us in writing or by email (see the section ‘How to contact us’ below). Please include your name, address and/or email address when you contact us as this helps us to ensure that we accept amendments only from the correct person. We encourage you to promptly update your personal information if it changes.

If you are providing updates or corrections about another person, we may require you to provide us with proof that you are authorised to provide that information to us.

Your rights

You have a number of legal rights in respect of your personal data. These include:

The right to receive a copy of the personal data that we hold about you. The same right applies to any other person whose personal data you provide to us. We will require proof of identity and proof of authority if the request comes from someone other than the person whose data we are asked to provide. This will ensure we only provide information to the correct person. We normally expect to respond to requests within 28 days of receiving them.

withdraw consent to direct marketing. You can exercise this right at any time and can update your preferences yourself or ask us to do it for you. See section ‘ Updating and correcting your personal data ’ above for details.

You can exercise this right at any time and can update your preferences yourself or ask us to do it for you. See section ‘ ’ above for details. withdraw consent to other processing. Where the only legal basis for our processing your personal data is that we have your consent to do so, you may withdraw your consent to that processing at any time and we will have to stop processing your personal data. Please note, this will only affect a new activity and does not mean that processing carried out before you withdrew your consent is unlawful.

Where the only legal basis for our processing your personal data is that we have your consent to do so, you may withdraw your consent to that processing at any time and we will have to stop processing your personal data. Please note, this will only affect a new activity and does not mean that processing carried out before you withdrew your consent is unlawful. If you consider any of your personal data is inaccurate, you can correct it yourself or ask us to do it for you (see section ‘ Updating and correcting your personal data ’ above for details).

’ above for details). In limited circumstances you may be able to require us to restrict our processing of your personal data. For example, if you consider what we hold is inaccurate and we disagree, the processing may be restricted until the accuracy has been verified

In some circumstances, for example, where we have no legal basis for retaining your personal data, you may be entitled to require us to delete your personal data

Where our processing is based on it being in our legitimate interests, your rights and freedoms, based of your particular situation, may enable you to object to our processing

Where you have provided personal data to us electronically, you may be entitled to require us to provide that data to you electronically or to transmit it to another organisation.

How to contact us

Mail

Privacy Officer

England and Wales Cricket Board Limited

Lord’s Cricket Ground

London

NW8 8QZ

Phone

0207 432 1200

Privacy officer

privacy@ecb.co.uk