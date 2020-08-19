New Balance unveils new red England T20 kit

The strip will be donned by both the men’s and women’s sides and was first worn earlier this year in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, where England were cruelly knocked out of the tournament at the semi-final stage without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Eoin Morgan’s side will step out in the kit for the first time during their upcoming Vitality IT20 Series against Pakistan, starting at Old Trafford on August 28th.

Inspired by its predecessor, the design was chosen following feedback from players and is a clear, yet concise, kit. The shirt features two shades of red with a deeper shade on the raglan sleeves, as well as a navy collar and white trim to match the printed and embroidered logos. The new kit will go on sale on 19th August and is available from www.newbalance.com

Liam Burns, head of cricket at New Balance, said: “We are really excited to announce the New Balance England T20 Cricket kit. With fans still not being allowed to support the teams in person, we’re hopeful that the launch of this new kit will give them an opportunity wherever they are in the world to get behind the team and unite to show their passion.”

England T20 captain Eoin Morgan said: “Being able to step out in a new kit is always an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to wearing it for the first time against Pakistan. Usually we would urge the fans to pack the stands with the new kit to cheer us on, but hopefully they can do so from the safety of their own homes at the current time.”

England international and New Balance ambassador Jason Roy said: “After an amazing 2019 for English cricket, this feels like a new chapter for us as a team and we are really excited to get started in this new kit. Hopefully it brings us the same luck as our new ODI kit did last summer ahead of what we are sure is going to eventually be an amazing year of cricket for both players and fans.”

England Women’s star and fellow New Balance ambassador Danni Wyatt added: “It was great to wear this kit in Australia earlier this year – since then a lot has changed but we’re excited to be able to get back out on the pitch wearing the kit again and we hope that the fans will join us and show their support wherever they are watching from.”

As well as Roy and Wyatt, New Balance’s roster of domestic cricket talent also includes test captain Joe Root and Mark Wood.