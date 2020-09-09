Record number of women’s umpires working across Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

The inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy is launching a platform for female officials at the higher levels of the game.

Ten women’s umpires will stand at matches throughout the duration of the tournament – played across ECB’s Women’s Big Cricket Month – a new high for the number of female officials to stand in an ECB competition at this level.

For ECB Umpires’ Manager Chris Kelly, it demonstrates a fantastic opportunity for the new officials to learn from the new experiences and access the next stage of their officiating pathway: “All the appointed umpires have the relevant experience to be chosen for these opportunities, as well as the technical ability to justify their appointments.

“We’ve been working hard to increase the number of opportunities for female officials and it is good for the game to see such a high number of female officials involved in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

“Most of the officials will be appointed alongside a colleague who is experienced within the environment in which these matches are being played, allowing them to learn from the experience and to start to understand the further demands necessary at this level of the women’s game.

“Being supported by the right people will provide the best possible learning environment to allow these officials to move forward in their umpiring career.

“This marks the start of the Women’s Umpiring Pathway with the most able umpires potentially beginning their journey towards women’s international cricket, emulating the achievements to date of Suzanne Redfern MBE – who has officiated at a number of top-level ICC events.”